In reinvestigation of Jan. 6, Barry Loudermilk clears himself

At least two of the men who Loudermilk gave tours to on Jan. 5 participated in the pro-Donald Trump “stop the steal” rally on Jan. 6 that preceded the riot. However, neither is accused of participating in the Capitol breach. Both were interviewed by Jan. 6 committee investigators in spring 2022.

Democrats on Tuesday pushed back on Loudermilk’s assertion that the investigation of Jan. 6 was flawed or too partisan. They accused him of attempting to reshape the narrative around the Capitol breach.

The ranking Democrat on the oversight subcommittee, Rep. Norma Torres of California, released a statement criticizing the direction of this reinvestigation. She said she and the other Democrat on the subcommittee were not advised that findings would be released Tuesday, let alone allowed to provide input.

“We have not held any meetings, public or private, to discuss this process,” she said in a news release. “Republicans have repeatedly ignored the security concerns of these actions, instead joining conspiracy theorists like Tucker Carlson to tell lies about the events of Jan. 6.”