Georgia Senate runoff Jan. 5 - When is the early voting period?

Voters can go to any early voting location in the county where they are registered to vote. Voters can check their registrations and voting locations on the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Additional voting location information for metro Atlanta counties can be found below.

The two Senate runoffs include Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The PSC runoff is between Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Democrat Daniel Blackman.