Georgia Senate runoff Jan. 5 - When is the early voting period?

Early voting for the Georgia Senate runoffs and the Georgia Public Service Commission runoff lasts for three weeks, from Monday, Dec. 14 to Thursday, Jan. 31.
Voters can go to any early voting location in the county where they are registered to vote. Voters can check their registrations and voting locations on the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Additional voting location information for metro Atlanta counties can be found below.
The two Senate runoffs include Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The PSC runoff is between Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Democrat Daniel Blackman.
Some counties are offering weekend voting locations, but unlike in a general election, a weekend day isn’t required in the runoff.
There will be fewer overall days of early voting because voting sites will be closed on two Fridays for Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Normal election day precincts will be open on the day of the runoff, Jan. 5.
VOTING INFO FOR YOUR METRO ATLANTA COUNTY
Clayton County precincts, 770-477-3372
Cobb County precincts , 770-528-2581
DeKalb County precincts, 404-298-4020
Fulton County precincts, 404-612-7020
Gwinnett County precincts, 678-226-7210
