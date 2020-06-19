Georgia polls

The AJC regularly polls Georgia residents to gauge the state's views on the issues and elected leaders. Here are the results of those polls.

2020

March - Democratic voters on presidential and U.S. Senate primary elections and attitudes on November election.

January - What voters think about impeachment of Donald Trump, ratings for key politicians and issues heading into Georgia legislative session.

2019

November - Approval for politicians, how President Donald Trump matches up against Democratic contenders and key issues

April - Georgians' thoughts on abortion following legislature's passage of anti-abortion bill and favorability rating of major politicians

January - Favorability ratings of notable Georgia politicians and opinions on issues facing the state

2018

November - Georgia governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state elections and voting issues

October - Georgia governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state elections

September - Georgia gubernatorial election and impressions of the candidates and issues

July - Republican runoff poll, candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor

April - Republican primary poll, candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor and issues of 2018 election

April - Democratic primary poll, candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor and issues of 2018 election

January - Impressions of Donald Trump, state of economy in Georgia and U.S., marijuana legalization and issues facing Georgia Legislature

2017

June - 6th District voters on the special election candidates and issues

January - Early impressions of President Donald Trump and issues facing Georgia lawmakers

2016

October - Presidential election, candidate supoort levels and issues

August - Post-convention poll on 2016 candidates, why voters are supporting them and issues surrounding the race

May - 2016 presidential race and reaction Gov. Nathan Deal's vetoes

January - Issues facing Georgia lawmakers before the legislative session and favoribility ratings of presidential candidates

2015

January - Questions about issues facing Georgia before legislative session

2014

October - U.S. Senate and Georgia gubernatorial polls and issues

September - U.S. Senate and Georgia gubernatorial polls and issues

May - Questions about U.S. Senate and Georgia Gubernatorial primary elections and issues.

January - Questions about issues facing state legislature and voter impression of candidates.

2013

September - Attitudes on Obamacare

January - Questions focus on statewide issues before start of Legislative session.

2012

November - Transportation, government, trust

October - Questions focus presidential election and statewide issues.

July - TSPLOST opinions