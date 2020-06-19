Georgia polls
The AJC regularly polls Georgia residents to gauge the state's views on the issues and elected leaders. Here are the results of those polls.
2020
March - Democratic voters on presidential and U.S. Senate primary elections and attitudes on November election.
January - What voters think about impeachment of Donald Trump, ratings for key politicians and issues heading into Georgia legislative session.
2019
November - Approval for politicians, how President Donald Trump matches up against Democratic contenders and key issues
April - Georgians' thoughts on abortion following legislature's passage of anti-abortion bill and favorability rating of major politicians
January - Favorability ratings of notable Georgia politicians and opinions on issues facing the state
2018
November - Georgia governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state elections and voting issues
October - Georgia governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state elections
September - Georgia gubernatorial election and impressions of the candidates and issues
July - Republican runoff poll, candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor
April - Republican primary poll, candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor and issues of 2018 election
April - Democratic primary poll, candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor and issues of 2018 election
January - Impressions of Donald Trump, state of economy in Georgia and U.S., marijuana legalization and issues facing Georgia Legislature
2017
June - 6th District voters on the special election candidates and issues
January - Early impressions of President Donald Trump and issues facing Georgia lawmakers
2016
October - Presidential election, candidate supoort levels and issues
August - Post-convention poll on 2016 candidates, why voters are supporting them and issues surrounding the race
May - 2016 presidential race and reaction Gov. Nathan Deal's vetoes
January - Issues facing Georgia lawmakers before the legislative session and favoribility ratings of presidential candidates
2015
January - Questions about issues facing Georgia before legislative session
2014
October - U.S. Senate and Georgia gubernatorial polls and issues
September - U.S. Senate and Georgia gubernatorial polls and issues
May - Questions about U.S. Senate and Georgia Gubernatorial primary elections and issues.
January - Questions about issues facing state legislature and voter impression of candidates.
2013
September - Attitudes on Obamacare
January - Questions focus on statewide issues before start of Legislative session.
2012
November - Transportation, government, trust
October - Questions focus presidential election and statewide issues.
July - TSPLOST opinions