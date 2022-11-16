Kemp names Kevin Tanner as next DBHDD commissioner, to start Dec. 16

Tanner will serve as commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, starting on Dec. 16th, following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald’s retirement in November. Monica Johnson, the director of the Division of Behavioral Health, will serve as interim commissioner.

“Kevin Tanner is a capable and dedicated leader who has made significant contributions to both the state and his community over more than three decades of public service,” Kemp said in a statement. “It is thanks to his forward-thinking approach as head of the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission that Georgia is now implementing meaningful improvements in how we address mental health. The Department will be in good hands under his leadership.”