Georgia’s Senate Republicans reelect party leadership

The Georgia Senate Republican Caucus has renominated Butch Miller as the chamber’s president pro tem and reelected the rest of its leadership team for another term.
Almost all of the Senate Republican leadership team will remain the same.
Credit: Jim Galloway
Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, a Carrollton Republican, will serve a second term as the party’s leader and state Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, will return as the party whip.
New to the leadership lineup is state Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican, who will serve as the caucus’ secretary. He is replacing Toccoa Republican state Sen. John Wilkinson, who will not return next year after a failed run for U.S. Congress.
The Senate will vote in January to officially reelect Miller, R-Gainesville, as president pro tem.