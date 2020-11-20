X

Georgia’s Senate Republicans reelect party leadership

The Georgia State Capitol as viewed from the James H. “Sloppy” Floyd Building. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com
Politics | 10 minutes ago
By Maya T. Prabhu, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia Senate Republican Caucus has renominated Butch Miller as the chamber’s president pro tem and reelected the rest of its leadership team for another term.

Almost all of the Senate Republican leadership team will remain the same.

State Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville/AJC file
Credit: Jim Galloway

Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, a Carrollton Republican, will serve a second term as the party’s leader and state Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, will return as the party whip.

New to the leadership lineup is state Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican, who will serve as the caucus’ secretary. He is replacing Toccoa Republican state Sen. John Wilkinson, who will not return next year after a failed run for U.S. Congress.

The Senate will vote in January to officially reelect Miller, R-Gainesville, as president pro tem.

