Georgia’s Senate Republicans reelect party leadership

Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, a Carrollton Republican, will serve a second term as the party’s leader and state Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, will return as the party whip.

New to the leadership lineup is state Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican, who will serve as the caucus’ secretary. He is replacing Toccoa Republican state Sen. John Wilkinson, who will not return next year after a failed run for U.S. Congress.