Georgia’s Democratic delegates line up for Biden

“They really showed no hesitation about backing him,” Hallerman said. “They felt his record over the last three-plus years was very strong and that he deserved their support.”

Hallerman said the delegates have an array of backgrounds. Some delegates are well-known lawmakers and others are just your “average Joe,” but all are die-hard Democrats.

“‘I would vote for a piece of wood or a rock over his opponents,’” Hallerman recalled Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. telling her during an interview

Many delegates saw Biden as the only option. However, some said if Biden were to step aside, Kamala Harris would be their top pick.

“VP Harris was seen as the successor — at least the most likely choice should President Biden decide to step aside,” Hallerman said.

Many delegates see this election as a “stark moment in history” and seek to unify the party against former President Donald Trump.

“There was a desire to show the outside world that the party was not going to be abandoning Joe Biden at this moment,” Hallerman said. “They believed that he had earned his spot to be the nominee in this cycle and that they weren’t planning to abandon him anytime soon.”

With the Democratic National Convention around the corner, Hallerman said, some states have ballots set with Biden’s name beforehand, which opens the door to legal challenges when determining whether a vote for Biden is a vote for an alternate Democratic nominee if the president steps aside.

However, that is not the only obstacle an alternate nominee could face.

“It would take time for any potential replacement to ramp up, find a staff, build an infrastructure, raise money, introduce themselves to voters,” she said.

Thursday on “Politically Georgia”: Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan joins the show to discuss his discontent with Biden or Trump’s reelection.