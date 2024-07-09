From beginning to end, June was a tough month for America — and for me. It began with Americans digesting the first criminal conviction of a former and potentially future president, handed down by a jury on May 31 in New York. It ended with a shocking and sad display from the current commander-in-chief in Atlanta, an unthinkable collapse that called into question the viability of his presidency. In between those events, I endorsed Biden in a “ends justify the means” moment to purge former President Donald Trump from the GOP.

America is back to the precarious and dangerous spot many of us have described for years: lacking serious leadership for consequential times. Those who believe that neither a felon with no moral compass nor an 81-year-old man facing legitimate questions about his infirmity are fit for the job are wondering what’s next.