Biden remains defiant against calls to step aside in prime-time interview

“It was a bad episode,” Biden said. “No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn’t listen to my instincts in terms of preparing, and I had a bad night.”

While the vast majority of Democratic leaders have publicly stuck with Biden despite his poor debate, several declined to speak with Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters on Friday after the president’s interview with Stephanopolous.

Still, Democratic officials have remained loyal to Biden, whose leadership of the party helped solidify Georgia as a battleground state.

“President Biden has led this nation well for four years, and I am confident he would do a great job in his second term,” Georgia Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler said. “Democrats must stay laser focused on keeping the twice-impeached convicted felon out of the White House.”

There is also a thread of pragmatism in this approach. As Biden struggles with the most significant political threat to his presidency since he defeated Trump in 2020, there are many Democrats who say there is simply no other way to ensure Republican defeat in November.

Support could soon swing either way, as Biden’s schedule quickly fills with interviews and other high-profile activities.

A CBS News poll released Wednesday showed Trump and Biden within the margin of error in Georgia and other battleground states, hardly signaling a dramatic shift. Just before last week’s debate, an AJC poll showed Trump holding a slight lead over Biden in the state.

The poll of likely voters shows Trump leads Biden 43% to 38%, just outside the margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. Independent contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is not yet on the Georgia ballot but is expected to qualify, is at 9%. An additional 8% are undecided.

Preventing Trump’s return to the White House, however, remains the top priority for Democrats supporting and questioning Biden’s position on the ticket.