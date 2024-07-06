Breaking: Biden remains defiant against calls to step aside in prime-time interview
In this handout photo provided by ABC, President Joe Biden speaks with "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Friday in Madison, Wisconsin. (ABC/Getty Images/TNS)

46 minutes ago

In an effort to reassure Democratic voters that he has the capacity to serve another term, President Joe Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopolous that his performance during the televised debate in Atlanta was a “bad episode” and not indicative of a more serious condition.

Friday’s interview was the first time in eight days that Biden participated in a sit-down interview since public calls began from some news organizations and low-level Democrats across the country for him to suspend his reelection campaign after his dismal showing at last week’s presidential debate with former President Donald Trump.

Biden remained defiant about staying in the race during the interview and at campaign events on Friday despite questions about his mental and physical fitness.

“It was a bad episode,” Biden said. “No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn’t listen to my instincts in terms of preparing, and I had a bad night.”

While the vast majority of Democratic leaders have publicly stuck with Biden despite his poor debate, several declined to speak with Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters on Friday after the president’s interview with Stephanopolous.

Still, Democratic officials have remained loyal to Biden, whose leadership of the party helped solidify Georgia as a battleground state.

“President Biden has led this nation well for four years, and I am confident he would do a great job in his second term,” Georgia Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler said. “Democrats must stay laser focused on keeping the twice-impeached convicted felon out of the White House.”

There is also a thread of pragmatism in this approach. As Biden struggles with the most significant political threat to his presidency since he defeated Trump in 2020, there are many Democrats who say there is simply no other way to ensure Republican defeat in November.

Support could soon swing either way, as Biden’s schedule quickly fills with interviews and other high-profile activities.

A CBS News poll released Wednesday showed Trump and Biden within the margin of error in Georgia and other battleground states, hardly signaling a dramatic shift. Just before last week’s debate, an AJC poll showed Trump holding a slight lead over Biden in the state.

The poll of likely voters shows Trump leads Biden 43% to 38%, just outside the margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. Independent contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is not yet on the Georgia ballot but is expected to qualify, is at 9%. An additional 8% are undecided.

Preventing Trump’s return to the White House, however, remains the top priority for Democrats supporting and questioning Biden’s position on the ticket.

About the Authors

