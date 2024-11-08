Georgia Senate Democrats elect Harold Jones II as minority leader

He also said Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to Donald Trump at the top of the ticket shows Georgia is still a “very purple state.”

Arvin Temkar/AJC Arvin Temkar/AJC

“For a Black woman to be able to come to Georgia and only lose by only 117,000 votes tells you quite a bit,” he said. “This is not a situation where Georgia now has gone backward. I think we’re continuing the path forward for our Democratic principles.”

Joining Jones in state Senate Democratic leadership roles are Sen. Elena Parent, of Atlanta, as caucus chair; Sen. Kim Jackson, of Stone Mountain, as minority whip; Sen. Sonya Halpern, of Atlanta, as caucus vice chair; Sen. Jason Esteves, of Atlanta, as vice chair of fundraising; and Sen. Nan Orrock, of Atlanta, as treasurer.

Parent, Halpern and Orrock held those same posts for the past two years. Jones served as minority whip.

The 82-year-old Butler is the first Black woman to lead the Democratic Caucus and has served in the state Senate since 1998. She called the caucus election a “smooth” process.

“The togetherness and love that we showed made me proud to be a part of this caucus,” she said.

Butler and Jones highlighted several Senate Democratic priorities for the next session. Butler mentioned gun control measures, saying the state needs to “take care of its citizens, especially its children.”

Jones called for action on a number of issues, including prioritizing Medicaid expansion. The topic received a committee hearing in the 2024 legislative session, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a Republican who serves as Senate president, said in an interview Thursday that he was open to debating it in the coming year.

Jason Getz/AJC Jason Getz/AJC

The new minority leader said Democrats are eager for continued discussion on Medicaid expansion. An estimated 290,000 Georgians fall into a health care gap — earning too much to receive care through Medicaid but not enough to buy a private insurance plan.

“We’re on the right path, quite frankly, to getting that done,” he said. “We’re Democrats. We’re the minority party. We understand it takes time. Sometimes we’re willing to wait it out to make sure we do what’s right for people in Georgia.”