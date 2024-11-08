Breaking: Trump’s lawyers will seek to dismiss Georgia election interference case
Politics
Politics

Georgia Senate Democrats elect Harold Jones II as minority leader

Jones succeeds retiring Sen. Gloria Butler, the first Black woman to lead the caucus
State Sen. Gloria Butler announces the election of Sen. Harold Jones II, right, as Senate minority leader Friday during a Georgia Senate Democratic Caucus retreat in Savannah.

Adam Van Brimmer/AJC

Adam Van Brimmer/AJC

State Sen. Gloria Butler announces the election of Sen. Harold Jones II, right, as Senate minority leader Friday during a Georgia Senate Democratic Caucus retreat in Savannah. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)
By
59 minutes ago

SAVANNAH — Vowing to champion Democratic ideals under the state Capitol’s gold dome, state Sen. Harold Jones II on Friday became the top-ranking Democrat in the chamber.

The Georgia Senate Democratic Caucus elected the six-term Augusta legislator as minority leader during a caucus retreat. Jones succeeds Sen. Gloria Butler of Stone Mountain in the post. Butler served four years as minority leader but is retiring from the General Assembly when her term expires later this year.

Speaking outside the J.W. Marriott Hotel on Savannah’s riverfront, Jones offered an optimistic outlook for the Democratic agenda in the coming legislative session, which begins in January. He noted the Democrats held all their seats in the state Senate in Tuesday’s general election despite Republicans winning the highest-profile races, such as the presidential contest.

He also said Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to Donald Trump at the top of the ticket shows Georgia is still a “very purple state.”

State Sen. Harold Jones II, who was elected state Senate minority leader on Friday, put expansion of Medicaid on his agenda for the upcoming legislative session. An estimated 290,000 Georgians fall into a health care gap — earning too much to receive care through Medicaid but not enough to buy a private insurance plan.

Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

“For a Black woman to be able to come to Georgia and only lose by only 117,000 votes tells you quite a bit,” he said. “This is not a situation where Georgia now has gone backward. I think we’re continuing the path forward for our Democratic principles.”

Joining Jones in state Senate Democratic leadership roles are Sen. Elena Parent, of Atlanta, as caucus chair; Sen. Kim Jackson, of Stone Mountain, as minority whip; Sen. Sonya Halpern, of Atlanta, as caucus vice chair; Sen. Jason Esteves, of Atlanta, as vice chair of fundraising; and Sen. Nan Orrock, of Atlanta, as treasurer.

Parent, Halpern and Orrock held those same posts for the past two years. Jones served as minority whip.

ExploreKemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: 'I'm in the no camp.'
ExploreA look back: Georgia Senate Democrats pick Sen. Gloria Butler to lead them

The 82-year-old Butler is the first Black woman to lead the Democratic Caucus and has served in the state Senate since 1998. She called the caucus election a “smooth” process.

“The togetherness and love that we showed made me proud to be a part of this caucus,” she said.

Butler and Jones highlighted several Senate Democratic priorities for the next session. Butler mentioned gun control measures, saying the state needs to “take care of its citizens, especially its children.”

Jones called for action on a number of issues, including prioritizing Medicaid expansion. The topic received a committee hearing in the 2024 legislative session, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a Republican who serves as Senate president, said in an interview Thursday that he was open to debating it in the coming year.

Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said in an interview Thursday that he was open to debating an expansion of Medicaid in the coming year.

Jason Getz/AJC

icon to expand image

Jason Getz/AJC

The new minority leader said Democrats are eager for continued discussion on Medicaid expansion. An estimated 290,000 Georgians fall into a health care gap — earning too much to receive care through Medicaid but not enough to buy a private insurance plan.

“We’re on the right path, quite frankly, to getting that done,” he said. “We’re Democrats. We’re the minority party. We understand it takes time. Sometimes we’re willing to wait it out to make sure we do what’s right for people in Georgia.”

About the Author

Follow Adam Van Brimmer on facebookFollow Adam Van Brimmer on twitter

Adam Van Brimmer is a journalist who covers politics and Coastal Georgia news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

New Democratic minority leader in Georgia Senate promises strong push for policy goals1m ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Georgia Senate Republicans keep John Kennedy as leader for next 2 years
Placeholder Image

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More Democrats call for Georgia party leader’s ouster after Trump’s win1h ago
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Republican leaders ready for life under Trump
The Latest
Placeholder Image

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More Democrats call for Georgia party leader’s ouster after Trump’s win1h ago
Here’s what a second Trump administration could mean for Georgia1h ago
State Election Board subpoenas 2020 records from Fulton County1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose