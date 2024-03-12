Georgia Senate leaders say House speaker’s property tax plan doesn’t do much

“Increasing the state minimum is good for homeowners statewide,” said Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, the sponsor of House Bill 1019.

But Reeves said the change would only affect taxpayers in a third of Georgia counties because most already have homestead exemptions that are higher than the standard state exemption.

Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, a member of the Senate committee, estimated those who do benefit would only save about $30 a year.

Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said in his county homeowners would save $24 a year on property taxes.

“I think we need to do more than this,” he said. “Basically, (people in) two-thirds of counties don’t get a dollar of tax relief.”

Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake TIllery, R-Vidalia, said of House Bill 1019, “I am concerned if we pass this, that this becomes the bill that everybody says, ‘Hey, we did something.”

Both the House and Senate bills aim to respond to complaints from homeowners who, in some areas, have said they are being taxed off their property as assessments have skyrocketed with the booming housing market.

A homeowner’s property tax bill is mostly made up of two elements: the tax rate and the assessed value of the property. School districts, cities and counties have been able to count on a boost in revenue without raising tax rates because the assessed values of homes and businesses in some areas have risen sharply.

Senators say about 75% of what homeowners pay goes to schools, and local governments have been taking in double-digit increases in revenue without raising the tax rate.

The Senate’s 3% cap on unimproved property assessment increases could mean local governments and schools would have to raise tax rates, but some lawmakers say at least that would make the process more transparent to homeowners, many of whom don’t understand why their home is valued at what it is.

The Senate Finance Committee didn’t take action on House Bill 1019 on Monday. But the General Assembly session is scheduled to end in a few weeks, and this time of year senators attach their bills to House measures and visa versa. So the Senate assessment cap could wind up on the House bill.