Meet Georgia’s 16 Democratic electors

But the list is also dotted with Democrats better known for their work in the trenches.

Rome Commissioner Wendy Davis is among the party’s leading organizers, Bobby Fuse has won acclaim as a civil rights hero in Sumter County and the Rev. Timothy McDonald is an influential pastor and activist.

Sachin Varghese is one of the party’s legal standouts and Cathy Woolard is a former Atlanta City Council president who helped mastermind the Beltline.

Then there’s state Rep. Calvin Smyre, the longest-serving member of the Legislature. He was an elector the last time a Georgia Democrat cast one of those heralded ballots – for Bill Clinton about 28 years ago – and said it’s “quite amazing” he could have the chance to do so again.

“Time flies,” he added.

Here’s a full list:

State Sen. Nikema Williams: The party’s chairwoman and a state senator from Atlanta, Williams was elected to the U.S. House seat held by the late John Lewis in November.

Stacey Abrams: The former gubernatorial candidate launched the Fair Fight voting rights group after her 2018 defeat, and she’s become a national figure and one of Georgia’s most prominent national political figures.

House Minority Leader Bob Trammell: The top Democrat in the Georgia House, he is the only white Democrat representing a rural district in the Legislature. He was defeated in November after an intense GOP campaign.

Senate Minority Leader Steve Henson: The DeKalb labor official was first elected to the Georgia Senate in 1980 and has been the top Democrat in the chamber for much of the decade. He didn’t seek reelection this year.

State Rep. Calvin Smyre: The Columbus insurance executive is the longest-serving member of the Georgia Legislature and often serves as the liaison between Democratic factions in the House and the Republican majority.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson: The former city alderman was elected in 2019 to Savannah’s top job, defeating an incumbent who was the first Republican to lead the city in decades.

Rome Commissioner Wendy Davis: The commissioner was behind the successful effort to bring minor league baseball to the northwest Georgia city and is a leading party organizer and a member of the Democratic National Committee.

State Sen. Gloria Butler: The Stone Mountain legislator was first elected in 1998 and is a key member of party leadership.

Deborah Gonzalez: The former state legislator from Athens is in a December runoff for district attorney with a pledge to shake up the criminal justice system.

Bobby Fuse: The longtime party activist is a retired school system administrator and civil rights leader in southwest Georgia.

Sachin Varghese: The former University of Georgia student body president is a partner at an influential firm who also serves as general counsel for the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Fenika Miller: The former state House candidate is a veteran middle Georgia activist who chairs the Houston County Democratic Committee.

State Rep. Pedro Marin: The longest-serving state legislator from Gwinnett County, he was part of the first group of Hispanic lawmakers when he was first elected in 2002.

Rachel Paule: The president of the Georgia Young Democrats and an emerging leader in the party.

Cathy Woolard: A former Atlanta city council president and mayoral candidate, she was also the first openly gay elected official in state history.

Rev. Timothy McDonald: The pastor and activist founded the African American Ministers Leadership Council and served three terms as president of the Concerned Black Clergy of Atlanta.