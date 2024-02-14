Republican former state Rep. Tim Bearden won a special election for state Senate on Tuesday while another race for state House is heading for a runoff between two Republicans, former Columbia County Commissioner Gary Richardson and conservative activist CJ Pearson.

Bearden, who supported expanding gun rights when he served in the House from 2005 to 2011, defeated three opponents for the Senate seat vacated by former state Sen. Mike Dugan, a Republican from Carrollton. Dugan resigned to run for the congressional district held by U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, who isn’t seeking reelection.

Richardson and Pearson received the most votes among five candidates but neither achieved a majority needed to avoid a runoff, according to unofficial results. The winner of the race will replace state Rep. Barry Fleming, a Republican from Harlem who was appointed to become a superior court judge by Gov. Brian Kemp.