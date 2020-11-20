Georgia’s election results to be certified as Pence visits the state

Explore Mike Pence to campaign in Georgia for GOP senators

Raffensperger is scheduled to certify the vote after a manual recount of roughly 5 million ballots validated the initial results of the election. That recount uncovered almost 6,000 ballots that had been overlooked in the first tally, resulting in Trump closing his deficit to Biden by 1,400 votes.

The final count showed Biden received 12,284 more votes than Trump, making it one of the thinnest margins in the nation. Only Arizona, where roughly 11,000 votes divide the two presidential candidates, is closer.

Vice President Mike Pence, right, speaks during a news conference with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar listens at left. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Trump’s campaign has tried to delay Raffensperger, a Republican he once endorsed, from certifying the results. And the president has singled out both Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp for criticism as he promotes the false narrative the election was stolen from him.

Late Thursday, Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis said the campaign would “pursue all legal options.” Several lawsuits filed by Trump’s allies in Georgia have already been dismissed, including a complaint rejected Thursday that sought to bar the certification.

Raffensperger has forcefully denied Trump’s allegations of wrongdoing in Georgia’s election, and he and other state officials have publicly debunked conspiracy theories that undermine the integrity of the vote.

Biden campaign spokeswoman Jaclyn Rothenberg said in a statement Thursday that the hand-counting of ballots “simply reaffirmed what we already knew: Georgia voters selected Joe Biden to be their next president.”

After Raffensperger certifies the vote, the next step will be for Kemp to certify the 16 Democratic electors for the state by 5 p.m. Saturday. The group of party powerbrokers and activists includes Stacey Abrams, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and U.S. Rep.-elect Nikema Williams.

Still, there could be another recount next week. Under Georgia law, candidates have the right to request a machine recount after certification if they lost by less than half a percent. Trump was trailing Biden by about 0.3%. The cost of the recounts will be paid by taxpayers.

Senators David Perdue, left, Kelly Loeffler, center, and Florida Senator Rick Scott, right, joined together for a rally on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Black Diamond Grill in Cumming, GA. Both Georgia candidates head to a run-off election in January. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

Some Republicans worry the infighting over the election is distracting attention from the 2021 runoffs – and that Trump’s claims of fraud could dampen GOP voter enthusiasm by sending the signal the vote is rigged.

Loeffler and Perdue are relying on a host of big-name Republicans to re-energize voters, and each have relayed dire warnings about “radical” Democrats while largely steering clear of Trump’s claims.

Pence’s visit makes him the latest potential 2024 presidential candidate to stump in Georgia, following trips from Sens. Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. The vice president is headed for Cherokee and Hall counties – two of the most important GOP strongholds in the state.