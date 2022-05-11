Georgia native Lisa Cook confirmed as first Black woman on Fed board

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote, joining all 50 Democrats voting in favor of confirming Cook. All 50 Republican senators were opposed.

Prior to the vote, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown said GOP criticisms that Cook was unqualified and unprepared for the position were unfounded. He cited the Milledgeville native’s resume: Spelman College graduate, Truman Scholar, and tenured professor in economics and international relations at Michigan State University.