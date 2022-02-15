Republicans block Senate vote on Biden nominees to the Fed, including Ga. native

Cook, who grew up in Milledgeville and currently serves as a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University, has faced criticism from conservatives about her background. But Toomey indicated she has the votes to be confirmed to serve as one of seven members of the Fed.

Brown, an Ohio Democrat, said he would not allow Republicans to cherry-pick the list of nominees up for discussion, adding that could give the minority party too much control over which Biden appointees proceed to confirmation.

He said he will continue to talk to Republicans in hopes they will reschedule the meeting and consider all six nominees, which includes Cook, Raskin, three others appointed to the Fed and a woman named to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

“They need to come in, do their jobs, vote however their conscience and their states want them to,” Brown said. “And let’s move on and get these people confirmed to an up-or-down vote on the Senate floor.”