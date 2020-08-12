Georgia legislative races in limbo as runoff results trickle in

The two women, state Reps. Michele Henson and Sharon Beasley-Teague, have nearly 60 years of experience combined in the Georgia House.

Henson, a Stone Mountain Democrat and jewelry designer, was first elected to her DeKalb County district in 1990. Her opponent in Tuesday’s runoff, immigration attorney Zulma Lopez, finished second in the four-person primary.

Henson received about 41% of the June primary vote, while Lopez received nearly 30%. Since no candidate received a majority of the votes, the runoff was required.

Tuesday was the first time Beasley-Teague, a South Fulton Democrat, faced a runoff election since she was first elected in 1992.

Beasley-Teague fell just short of the necessary votes in June to avoid a runoff, bringing in 49.2% of the primary vote. Her opponent, small business owner Mandisha Thomas, finished with 36.6% of ballots cast in the three-person race.

Henson and Beasley-Teague were the only incumbents in 16 legislative runoff elections Tuesday, with most of the other races between candidates seeking to replace a retiring lawmaker or aiming for the nomination to challenge a sitting lawmaker in the opposing political party in November.

Members of both parties have set their sights on several House races in the northern Atlanta suburbs, where Democrats have chipped away at Republican strongholds.

For years, legislative contests had been decided during the primary election due to districts being drawn in ways that make most of them solidly Republican or solidly Democrat.

But this year, two-thirds of the legislative races — 120 — are being contested in the general election, up from about 100 two-party races in 2018 and a marked jump from 2016, when voters in only about 50 districts had a choice after the primary.

In 2018, Democrats picked up 11 seats in the House and two in the Senate — the biggest gains by the party in about 20 years — mostly in Atlanta’s northern suburbs. In 2016, Democrats won both Cobb and Gwinnett counties in the presidential election for the first time since Jimmy Carter was on the ballot.

And this year’s election is important for both parties, especially for Democrats, who want a strong say as lawmakers draw new voting districts after the 2020 census. If Republicans succeed in maintaining control of both chambers, Democrats could face another decade struggling to gain ground in the Legislature.

Republicans have controlled both legislative chambers since 2005, but Democrats are battling to flip at least 16 of the House’s 180 seats to gain control. It’s a tougher fight for Democrats in the Senate, where they would need to pick up eight of the chamber’s 56 seats to become the majority party.