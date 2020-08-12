Early results for local runoff elections in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY

Commission District 2: Andy Smith had an early lead over Fitz Johnson. The winner will face Democrat Jerica Richardson in November for the chance to replace retiring Commissioner Bob Ott.

Commissioner District 4: Monique Sheffield had an early lead over Shelia Edwards in the Democratic race to replace Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who is running for county commission chair.

Clerk of Superior Court: Early results had Connie Taylor leading Nancy Syrop in the Democratic contest to face incumbent Republican Rebecca Keaton in November.

State Court judge: Diana Simmons had an early lead over Trina Griffiths.

Superior Court judge: Jason Marbutt had an early lead over Gregory Shenton.

DEKALB COUNTY

Commission District 1: Former Doraville City Councilman Robert Patrick had an early lead over political newcomer Cynthia Yaxon in the Democratic primary runoff. The winner will face incumbent Republican Commissioner Nancy Jester in November.

Commission District 6: Former Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry had an early lead over public health professional and activist Maryam Ahmad in the Democratic primary runoff. The winner of the Democratic runoff will replace retiring longtime Commissioner Kathie Gannon. There is no Republican challenger.

Sheriff (nonpartisan special election): Incumbent Sheriff Melody Maddox had an early lead over retired sheriff’s office veteran Ruth Stringer to fill the unexpired term of former Sheriff Jeffrey Mann, which runs through the end of the year.

Maddox already won a separate Democratic primary and will face Republican challenger Harold Dennis in November for the right to be DeKalb’s next full-term sheriff.

School Board District 3: Deirdre Pierce had an early lead over Willie R. Mosley Jr.

Superior Court: Yolanda Parker-Smith had an early lead over Mindy Pillow in the runoff to replace retiring longtime Judge Clarence Seeliger.

FULTON COUNTY

District Attorney: Early results had Fani Willis with a significant lead over her beleaguered former boss, six-term incumbent Paul Howard.

Sheriff: Early results had Patrick “Pat” Labat leading incumbent Theodore “Ted” Jackson.

Superior Court: Melynee Leftridge Harris was leading Tamika Hrobowski-Houston in the race to succeed Judge Constance C. Russell, who chose not to run for re-election.

School Board District 4: Franchesca Warren was leading Sandra C. Wright early in the race to succeed Linda Bryant, who chose not to run for re-election.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Sheriff: Very early results had Keybo Taylor leading the Democratic primary runoff over Curtis Clemons. The winner will face Republican Lou Solis in the general election.

Commission chair: Nicole Love Hendrickson had a sizable lead in the Democratic runoff. Opponent Lee Thompson, Jr. was on the ballot but had asked voters to choose Hendrickson instead. The winner will face Republican David Post to fill the seat of retiring chairman Charlotte Nash.

Commission District 3: In the Democratic primary runoff, Jasper Watkins III and Derrick J. Wilson were neck-and-neck. In the Republican primary runoff, so were Ben Archer and Matt DeReimer.

The runoff winners will square off in November for the right to replace Republican Tommy Hunter, who is not seeking re-election.

Tax commissioner: Tiffany Porter had an early lead over fellow Democrat Regina M. Carden. The winner to face Republican incumbent Richard Steele in November.

Superior Court: Deborah R. Fluker had an early lead over incumbent Judge Kathryn Schrader.

HENRY COUNTY

Sheriff: Democrats Tony Brown and Reginald Scandrett were competing in hopes of replacing retiring Sheriff Keith McBrayer.

The Democratic winner will face Republican Jack Redlinger in November’s general election.

Board of Education, District 2: Incumbent Josh Hinton, who serves as school board chairman, was facing Makenzie McDaniel.