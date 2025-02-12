“Some people would consider this the beginning of a modern-era Cold War,” said state Sen. Jason Anavitarte, a Republican from Dallas who proposed a bill prohibiting installation of Chinese AI such as DeepSeek on state equipment. “Maybe this is a new era that has started, and we just didn’t realize we’re in it.”

He also sponsored a bill that would prohibit Iranian companies from bidding on state contracts.

While most international diplomacy and trade relationships are handled at the federal level, Georgia legislators say they can do their part to prevent China from becoming more of a global superpower.

States across the country have already passed an increasing number of laws targeting China in recent years.

Twenty-two states, including Georgia, approved laws regulating foreign ownership of land during the last two years, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law restricting foreign purchases of agricultural land within a 10-mile radius of a military base.

And in 2023, Georgia banned TikTok and other social media services from state devices if they’re owned by “foreign adversaries” such as China.

Nationwide, both conservatives and liberals have targeted China for a variety of reasons, including national security, economic risks and human rights concerns, said William Reinsch, senior adviser for the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a bipartisan think tank based in Washington.

“If you look at public opinion on China, it’s fallen through the floor,” Reinsch said. “The Chinese have managed to irritate, for one reason for another, every section of the American population.”

American antagonism toward China has increased since President Donald Trump took office.

Since taking office last month, Trump has imposed tariffs on China of 10% to 15% on oil, gas, farm machinery and other products. He also announced 25% tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, and China is the world’s largest steel producer.

The bills pending in Georgia are moving through the legislative process but haven’t yet come to votes in the full state House or Senate.

State Sen. Clint Dixon, a Republican from Buford, said he’s seeking a statewide ban on government purchases of drones made by China or Russia.

Dixon said he’s concerned that drones could spy on military facilities and government buildings.

“More and more, we have concerns about national security,” Dixon said. “And if we’re going to make an investment, I think it should be American-made.”

State Rep. Charlice Byrd, a Republican from Woodstock, is one of two legislative members of Chinese descent. She supports the efforts for the state to distance itself from China.

“I’m all about America First,” she said. “It’s concerning when property is being purchased by the Chinese that are next to our military bases and our government buildings.”

But Thông Phan, a senior policy associate for Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, called the set of bills “very harmful.”

“They perpetuate discrimination based on how people look, what their names are and their perceived or actual nationalities,” he said.

State Rep. Long Tran, chair of the Asian American and Pacific Islander caucus, said legislation targeting China is “too vague and too broad” and should reference the list of companies identified by the U.S. Department of Defense that pose a national security risk.

He doesn’t want businesses, such as Chinese restaurants that buy frozen egg rolls overseas, to be worried about their business operations.

Anti-China bills introduced in Georgia

HB 113: Restrict state agencies from buying goods from foreign companies deemed a security threat.

HB 150: Requires quarterly reports of funding from China to Georgia universities.

HB 374: Mandates disclosure of ownership of rental property by foreign adversaries, including China.

HR 160: Commends Taiwan and criticizes China for “economic coercion” and military drills.

SB 64: Prohibits governments in Georgia from buying drones made in China.

SB 103: Bans artificial intelligence technology associated with China from being installed on Georgia government equipment.