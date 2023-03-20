Georgia House approves bill limiting use of TikTok, other social media

“This is trying to make sure that our state-owned devices that are (used) by state employees and students are secure,” he said during Monday’s floor debate.

The bill applies to all state devices used by K-12 public school employees and by employees in the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government. The bill wouldn’t ban use of apps in colleges and universities.

Under the bill, which doesn’t mention TikTok by name, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency would be required to maintain a list of “foreign adversaries” that includes China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Russia to decide which social media sites should be prohibited.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is based in Beijing, and Chinese law requires businesses to share data with the country’s government.

The social media platforms would still be allowed in law enforcement investigations, cybersecurity research and judicial proceedings.