Iranian cyberattacks remain a threat despite ceasefire, US officials warn

The FBI and federal cybersecurity officials are warning that the threat of cyberattacks linked to pro-Iranian groups continues despite a ceasefire between Iran and Israel
Protestors carry Iranian national flags and posters of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while chanting anti U.S. and Israel slogans, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

By DAVID KLEPPER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A ceasefire between Iran and Israel has not ended the threat of cyberattacks from hacking groups supportive of Tehran, the FBI and federal cybersecurity officials warned Monday.

In a public bulletin, the authorities warned that hacking groups affiliated with or supportive of Tehran may still seek to disrupt or disable critical infrastructure systems in the U.S. such as utilities, transportation and economic hubs. Hackers may also target defense contractors or other American companies with ties to Israel, the agencies said.

“Despite a declared ceasefire and ongoing negotiations towards a permanent solution, Iranian-affiliated cyber actors and hacktivist groups may still conduct malicious cyber activity,” the agencies warned.

The warning of continued cyberthreats after a halt to conventional warfare reflects the often opaque nature of cyber conflict. Hacking groups may have only loose ties to a nation state, and may seek to retaliate as an alternative to traditional military action.

The bulletin outlined recommendations, including the use of regular software updates and strong password management systems to shore up digital defenses.

Hackers backing Tehran have targeted U.S. banks, defense contractors and energy companies following American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities — but so far have not caused widespread disruptions.

While it lacks the technical abilities of China or Russia, Iran has long used its more limited capabilities to steal secrets, score political points or frighten opponents.

Analysts have tied some of these activities to groups working on behalf of Iran's military and intelligence agencies. But in other instances, the groups appear to act independently.

This Tuesday, June 24, 2025, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage at Fordo enrichment facility after strikes in Iran on June 23. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on socioeconomic development of Russia-controlled Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 30, 2025. (Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

