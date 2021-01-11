Georgia lawmakers return to Atlanta for 2021 legislative session

“There will be a virtual option, where members can watch from their offices or on a screen in the Senate chamber,” Dugan said.

There also could be some tension in the building, after months of disputing the results of the presidential election — where President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Georgia and nationwide — boiled over into a violent mob of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol last week.

Additional officers are expected to be at the Georgia Capitol this week to ensure everyone on the grounds remains safe.

Lawmakers have had the past several weeks to file legislation that they plan to take up this session, but an influx is expected this week, when scores of bills addressing voting are expected to be filed.

Lawmakers will also quickly get to work on the state budget, which Kemp is expected to unveil Thursday. Passing a balanced fiscal 2022 budget is the only piece of legislation the General Assembly is required by law to address.