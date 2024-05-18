Politics

Georgia is ‘perfect place’ for presidential debate, says House leader

49 minutes ago

Republican House Speaker Jon Burns says Georgia is the “perfect place” to host the presidential debate because the candidates can use the state as an example for the nation.

Burns didn’t mention either candidate by name but praised the Republican-controlled General Assembly for passing tax cuts, immigration requirements and education funding.

“Our state is the perfect place to host today’s debate — not only because of our status as one of the nation’s most competitive battlegrounds, but because our strong conservative record stands in stark contrast to the D.C. polices that have made life harder for every American,” Burns wrote on X.

While Democrat Joe Biden won Georgia in 2020, a poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week showed Republican Donald Trump holds a 43% to 38% lead so far, outside the margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

