Georgia House, Senate pass bills to crack down on drag racing

House Bill 534, endorsed by Gov. Brian Kemp, aims to crack down on the illegal races. The bill passed 130-39. The Senate also passed a similar version of the legislation, Senate Bill 10.

At a press conference at the Capitol last month, the governor said he has “watched in horror” as street racing proliferates in Atlanta. Flanked by local sheriffs, Kemp said he couldn’t stand by as “our streets, highways and parking lots have become a free-for-all speedway for criminals.”