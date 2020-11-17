Georgia opens 2 investigations into Fulton’s elections operations

For years the Republican-led state and Democrat-run county have been at odds over elections issues, but that has only been magnified after a June 9 election cycle that was a national embarrassment with long lines and undelivered ballots.

The water leak was originally reported to be a burst pipe, but officials days later corrected themselves to say it was a leaky toilet putting water into a room with ballots early on Election Day.

“It looked really like there was rain coming out of the ceiling and the entire carpeting was just covered in water,” Fulton elections head Richard Barron said previously. “There was no way to go in there and perform work.”

As for the monitors being told to go home: There was confusion about when workers processing absentee-by-mail ballots at State Farm Arena would stop. The county said it would stop work at 10:30 p.m. on Election Night.

Though criticized by the county chairman for sending home workers before the job was done, Barron said he sent almost all of his staff — some of whom tired to the point of being “counter-productive.”

And so GOP observers left because they thought counting was done for the night. But five county workers stayed to do final processing of ballots until 1 a.m., under the supervision of the monitor previously agreed upon by the state and county.

11/5/20 - Atlanta, GA - Fulton County elections director Rick Barron holds a briefing at State Farm Arena where absentee ballot processing is nearing completion. John Spink / john.spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

The Georgia GOP was not happy. Barron has said he is aware of the mistake and that the GOP is welcome to observe, as they did during the weekend recount.

Sterling said investigators had pulled video footage from that night to determine what happened. Officials have said there was someone to witness the counting — the state’s independent monitor.

The monitor was approved the Friday before Election Day, when the State Elections Board OKed a negotiated consent order with Fulton requiring the county continue to improve how it runs elections or face a $50,000 fine. The state and county agreed on Carter Jones, who spent time in Africa helping countries improve their elections, as the monitor.

Sterling said Tuesday that Jones had also allegedly witnessed issues with absentee ballots moving around multiple locations and has produced “several pages of reports on this stuff.”

Fulton officials have said they had to have multiple locations in order to properly socially distance because of COVID-19 — an outbreak of the coronavirus a couple weeks before the election affected 25 of the warehouse’s 60 employees.

Barron has said he wants a larger space so he can have all elections operations under one roof — not only because of COVID-19 but because the new voting system has much more equipment to store.

