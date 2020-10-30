Georgia Gov. Kemp may not be able to vote during COVID-19 quarantine

Kemp’s office didn’t comment besides confirming his request for an absentee ballot.

Kemp, a Republican, previously served as Georgia’s top election official for eight years as secretary of state. He supports President Donald Trump and appointed U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is now running in a field of 21 candidates to retain her seat.

While state law allows registered voters to request absentee ballots through Friday, election officials can’t ensure that they’ll arrive in time.

“The post office cannot guarantee delivery in this short timespan,” Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said. “Our office has given the public since May to request an absentee ballot. The state has three weeks of early voting, giving a voter ample opportunity to vote in various different ways.”

If Kemp’s absentee ballot arrives by Tuesday, he could return it to one of six drop boxes available in his home county in Athens.

During the 2018 election, Kemp voted in person on Election Day in Athens-Clarke County. He defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams to become Georgia’s governor.