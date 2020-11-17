Georgia election recount nears end, with results to come afterward

The results will be made public all at once on a website that includes electronic tabulations, scanned images of tally sheets and supporting documentation, said Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system manager.

“What we’re not going to do, we’re not going to release piece-by-piece ... because what you don’t want to do is have people aiming at a target,” Sterling said Monday. “So once it’s all put together, we will then be releasing all that data.”

Recount totals will likely be disclosed on Thursday, the day after the state’s deadline for the recount to be completed.

Then Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to certify the election Friday, a date set in state law 17 days after Election Day.

