Georgia election recount nears end, with results to come afterward

Elections workers across Georgia tried to finish a manual recount of the presidential election Tuesday, with many county governments saying they’d be done before a Wednesday deadline.
Recount results won’t be released by the secretary of state’s office until all 5 million ballots are reviewed. But election officials say they expect few changes from initial results. Joe Biden held a 14,000-vote lead over President Donald Trump, according to unofficial results.
Cobb and Gwinnett counties in metro Atlanta are the two largest areas where the recount is still underway. Clayton and Henry counties were also completing their counts.
Election workers in Cobb County had about 12,000 ballots left to count Tuesday, along with 5,000 provisional ballots and other ballots that needed review.
In Gwinnett County, election officials were reviewing dozens of remaining boxes of ballots, but they didn’t provide an estimate of how many were left Tuesday.
The results will be made public all at once on a website that includes electronic tabulations, scanned images of tally sheets and supporting documentation, said Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system manager.
“What we’re not going to do, we’re not going to release piece-by-piece ... because what you don’t want to do is have people aiming at a target,” Sterling said Monday. “So once it’s all put together, we will then be releasing all that data.”
Recount totals will likely be disclosed on Thursday, the day after the state’s deadline for the recount to be completed.
Then Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to certify the election Friday, a date set in state law 17 days after Election Day.
Please return to AJC.com for updates.