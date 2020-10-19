Georgia election chief says tech issues resolved as turnout soars

Raffensperger said the company that manages eNet for the state, Civix, added more capacity to deal with so many simultaneous queries for early voting, absentee ballot and voter registration information.

Even as the number of voters continues to rise as Election Day approaches, Raffensperger said the system should be able to handle the demand. The last day of early voting typically has the highest turnout, which could reach 400,000 voters on Oct. 30.

Raffensperger repeatedly thanked voters for voting early and absentee, saying state and county election officials made improvements after the June 9 primary that resulted in hourslong lines in some areas.

“After June, we all knew that we had to take effective steps so we have a smooth election for the fall,” Raffensperger said. “Our results speak for themselves. ... We are setting records with every passing hour.”

By the end of Monday, over 1.5 million Georgia voters will have cast their ballots, putting the state well on its way toward a total turnout exceeding 5 million. By comparison, there were 4.1 million voters in the 2016 presidential election.

An all-time high number of voters, 128,000, cast their ballots on the first day of early voting, but that was just the beginning. Turnout rose each day last week, peaking at 167,000 on Friday.

In all, 819,000 voters had cast in-person early ballots and 658,000 had returned absentee ballots, according to state election data through Sunday.

Early voting locations are available in every county in Georgia, and absentee ballots are continuing to pour in.

Over 1.6 million voters have requested absentee ballots, which will be counted if they’re completed and received at county election offices by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.