Georgia election board evaluates Coffee County breach and precautions

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

But several conservative voters told the board they still distrust Georgia’s voting system after Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Recounts and investigations have repeatedly debunked conspiracy theories alleging counterfeit ballots, ballot stuffing and dead voters in the 2020 election.

“I do have a lack of confidence in the Dominion machines,” said Jo Ellen Shiver, a DeKalb County voter who cited counting errors in a May County Commission race that were corrected during a recount. ”I find this very troubling. How many more errors were there like this in how many more races?”

Dominion CEO John Poulos said paper ballots, locks, seals, encrypted memory cards and passwords help ensure the election accuracy of the voting system, which uses touchscreens to print paper ballots.

“Once these devices are loaded, there is a host of public testing that occurs on them to ensure that nothing nefarious has happened,” Poulos said via a video call to the State Election Board meeting. “Ultimately, the paper that is printed allows them to review that their selections are accurate.”

Critics of Georgia’s voting system say that if someone gained access to voting equipment — as they did in Coffee County — they would be able to exploit vulnerabilities or install malware that could change votes. There’s no evidence of that kind of voting machine tampering in an election in Georgia.

To help ensure the accuracy of this fall’s results, an audit will be conducted of one statewide race before the election is certified, Georgia Elections Director Blake Evans said.

The audit will check the printed text on a random sample of ballots in every county to help verify that the machine count was correct. It will be the first statewide audit since Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered a full hand count of all 5 million ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election.

To further counter fears about election tampering, the State Election Board voted unanimously to ask a federal judge to release a sealed report from MITRE, an organization that analyzes election equipment and evaluated the risk of vulnerabilities reported in June by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.