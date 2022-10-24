BreakingNews
Fulton County judge to hear arguments in state abortion law case
Big Georgia turnout in week one driven by in-person voters

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
High rates of women and older voters show up for early voting

In-person turnout was so high in the first week of early voting in Georgia that some days were busier than the 2020 presidential election.

Through the first seven days of early voting, nearly 838,000 people had already cast their ballots, most of them at in-person voting locations. Absentee ballots accounted for less than one-tenth of votes so far, though the numbers will increase as the 248,000 voters who requested absentees return them.

By the time polls close on elections night, state officials have said total turnout could approach the 5 million voters in the 2020 presidential election.

While ballots won’t be counted until Election Day, state election data provide information about who has already participated as Georgia voters set new midterm turnout records daily.

  • Women voters showed up at higher rates than men, accounting for 54% of turnout through Sunday.
  • Turnout among both Black and white voters exceeded their share of the electorate, while early turnout was lower among Hispanic and Asian voters. About 55% of voters of voters were white and 33% were black, while Hispanic and Asian voters each accounted for 1.5% of turnout.
  • Older voters were the largest age group during the first week of voting. About 45% of voters were at least 65 years old, and just 6% of voters were under 30.
  • About 34% of voters so far cast Republican Party ballots in this year’s primary, and 32% voted on Democratic Party ballots. Georgia allows all registered voters to choose either party’s primary. One-third of general election voters so far didn’t participate in the primary.

Turnout for the week peaked on Friday with 141,000 voters. There were also 80,000 voters on Saturday, higher than the 66,000 voters on the first Saturday of in-person early voting four years.

ExploreHow many Georgians have voted early? Check the AJC vote tracker

Over 18,000 people voted in 15 counties that offered Sunday voting, an option preserved in the state’s election law passed last year.

While in-person turnout rates weren’t far behind the pace of the presidential election, overall turnout this year was about half as high because so many people had already returned absentee ballots at this point two years ago. Absentee ballots are being returned later this year because the election law prohibited ballots from being mailed to voters until 29 days before Election Day, which will be on Nov. 8.

Early voting is available in every county in Georgia for three weeks, including every weekday and two Saturdays across the state. Early voting is open through Nov. 4.

Voters can find early voting locations and sample ballots on the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

