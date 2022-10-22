After record-breaking week, early voting continues Saturday across Georgia

A record-breaking week of early voting continues Saturday, the first weekend voting day of the general election season.
Some 729,029 people cast ballots Monday through Friday, far surpassing the 488,177 people voted during the same period in the 2018 midterm election.
Voter turnout typically peaks in presidential election years. In 2020, about 68% of Georgia’s voting-eligible population participated, according to the United States Elections Project at the University of Florida. Turnout was 54% of the eligible population in 2018.
But with the governor’s race and control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on the line, voter interest remains high this year.
Early voting locations will be open every weekday and two Saturdays in every county through Nov. 4. Some counties will offer early voting on Sundays. Voters can find their early voting locations through Georgia’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Voters can also apply for absentee ballots until Oct. 28. Completed ballots must be received at county election offices before polls close on Election Day.
About the Author
Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office