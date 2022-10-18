BreakingNews
Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
ajc logo
X

Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
Competitive elections drive Georgia voters to the polls

The first day of early voting in Georgia set a new midterm turnout record, with nearly 123,000 in-person voters casting their ballots, an early sign of strong interest in this year’s elections.

Turnout on Monday far exceeded the last midterms in 2018, when about 71,000 people showed up at the start of early voting, according to state election data.

The fast start put Georgia on pace to surpass the 3.9 million voters who cast ballots four years ago, though turnout appears unlikely to reach the 5 million voters who participated in the 2020 presidential election.

In-person early voting is the most popular method of casting a ballot in Georgia, with voting locations open for three weeks before Election Day, including two Saturdays. Some counties also offer Sunday voting hours.

ExploreAJC vote tracker: Early and absentee voting in Georgia

Following political campaigns and voter mobilization efforts, Black voters especially turned out on Monday.

Black voters accounted for about 39% of Georgia’s early voters, higher than their 29% of the state’s registered voters, according to an analysis of election data by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. About 49% of early voters were white, while Hispanic and Asian voters made up about 1% of turnout each. About 9% of voters didn’t provide their race or chose “other” when they registered to vote.

Turnout in midterm elections, with races for governor and U.S. Senate on the ballot this year, is always lower than national elections for president. In the 2020 election, about 68% of Georgia’s voting eligible population participated, according to the United States Elections Project at the University of Florida. Turnout was 54% of the eligible population in 2018.

Absentee ballots were also beginning to be returned after they began to be mailed to voters last week. About 11,000 absentee ballots had been returned through Monday out of 218,000 requested.

Voters can apply for absentee ballots until Oct. 28, and completed ballots must be received at county election offices before polls close on Election Day.

Voters can find their early voting locations, Election Day precincts, absentee ballot application forms and sample ballots on the My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘How could you be that callous?’ Family grieves veteran shot to death on I-2852h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fire crews hitting hot spots after massive blaze at vacant Midtown building
35m ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

In rematch, Kemp and Abrams spar in first 2022 debate
10h ago

Credit: con

Housing expert: Atlanta housing market now in recession
17h ago

Credit: con

Housing expert: Atlanta housing market now in recession
17h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Mableton cityhood on Cobb County ballots
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: David Barnes / AJC

Vendor accused of inflating drug costs big donors to Kemp, Carr
5m ago
In rematch, Kemp and Abrams spar in first 2022 debate
10h ago
Early voting opens in Georgia with steady turnout and enthusiasm
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Fulton’s open race pits election skeptic against policy wonk
20h ago
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top