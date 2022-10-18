Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record

Following political campaigns and voter mobilization efforts, Black voters especially turned out on Monday.

Black voters accounted for about 39% of Georgia’s early voters, higher than their 29% of the state’s registered voters, according to an analysis of election data by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. About 49% of early voters were white, while Hispanic and Asian voters made up about 1% of turnout each. About 9% of voters didn’t provide their race or chose “other” when they registered to vote.

Turnout in midterm elections, with races for governor and U.S. Senate on the ballot this year, is always lower than national elections for president. In the 2020 election, about 68% of Georgia’s voting eligible population participated, according to the United States Elections Project at the University of Florida. Turnout was 54% of the eligible population in 2018.

Absentee ballots were also beginning to be returned after they began to be mailed to voters last week. About 11,000 absentee ballots had been returned through Monday out of 218,000 requested.

Voters can apply for absentee ballots until Oct. 28, and completed ballots must be received at county election offices before polls close on Election Day.

Voters can find their early voting locations, Election Day precincts, absentee ballot application forms and sample ballots on the My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.