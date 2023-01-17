Georgia economy good but stock market drop will hurt state revenue

That and slower corporate income taxes from earnings will mean a decline in collections for fiscal 2023, which ends June 30, Dorfman said, and a much smaller surplus.

For the first half of fiscal 2023, collections are up 6.5%, or $966.7 million, over the same period the previous year. But the economist said that improvement won’t last when Georgians start filing their income tax returns in the next few months.

All that is important because the tax collections allow the state to help fund K-12 schools and universities, provide health care to more than 2 million people, patrol and build roads, and train workers.

Legislators on Tuesday began a week of hearings on Gov. Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion budget proposal that includes $2,000 raises for more than 200,000 teachers, state and university employees, and big increases for education and health programs.

Kemp spoke to the House and Senate budget committees remotely Tuesday from Davos, Switzerland, where he was speaking at the World Economic Forum.

He told lawmakers his budget plan “puts money where the needs are the greatest.”

While Dorfman presented some bad news on state revenue, much of the economic news was good. Georgia continues to have low unemployment and 167,000 jobs have been added since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, he said. Even in areas where there are layoffs — such as information technology — those workers are being snapped up by other businesses, he said.

Georgians have larger savings since the start of the pandemic but are continuing to spend money, he said, something that has led to big increases in sales tax collections the past few years.

“So far, consumers are not running out of money” he said, adding that while people are running up more credit card debt, payment delinquency rates are low.

With several new big jobs projects being announced in the past few years — including two electric-vehicle manufacturing plants — Kemp last week said the state must play a role in making sure those employees can find housing.

The state also needs to find workers to fill those jobs. Dorfman noted that the state’s population is also not growing like it did during the 1980s and 1990s and Georgia is having to compete with other other Southern states for workers.