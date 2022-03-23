Kemp signs bill giving income tax refund from Georgia surplus

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed legislation to use more than $1 billion in state surplus funds to provide an income tax refund this year.
Under House Bill 1302, which received final passage from the Georgia Senate a week ago, single Georgians would be able to receive a $250 refund when they file their taxes, joint filers $500. The refunds would go to those who filed returns for the tax years 2020 and 2021 and the money would be available in six to eight weeks.
The bill had earlier passed the House.
“When government takes in more than it needs, I believe those dollars should be returned to the taxpayer, because that is your money - not the government’s,” Kemp said.
Aided by a flood of federal COVID-19 relief money, the state’s economy had a strong recovery last year from a brief pandemic recession in 2020.
The state ended fiscal 2021 with a $3.7 billion surplus, and part of the leftover money went into the government’s savings account. But Kemp, who is up for reelection this year, also promised to return some of the surplus to taxpayers.
House and Senate leaders included $1.6 billion for the refund in their midyear budget that Kemp signed last week. However, a state fiscal report earlier this month said that the cost would be closer to $1.1 billion.
