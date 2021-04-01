Georgia lawmakers approve bill to review, add tax breaks

Companies and industries hire some of the Statehouse’s top lobbyists to help pass tax breaks and get them renewed if those measures have a sunset provision — meaning they’ll expire after a certain amount of time if they’re not reapproved.

The state has seldom done a thorough review of tax breaks to see whether they do what lawmakers were told they would do. In recent years, however, legislators have sought to study a select number of tax breaks each year.

Albers’ tax review bill easily passed the chamber earlier this year.

The House tacked onto SB 6 legislation that gave or extended tax breaks in a host of areas, for short-line railroads, for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, on concrete equipment and supplies, for people who get giant yachts refurbished, for mega-site corporate projects, for Lockheed Martin to better compete for military jet contracts.

The final measure did not end up including the renewal of a rural jobs tax credit program that Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, has for years publicly called a “scam.” He said the multilayered lending program, once known in a different form as CAPCO, didn’t produce the jobs that were promised and will cost the state tens of millions of dollars.

But Rep. Bruce Williamson, a Monroe Republican who sponsored the tax credit bill, said the program has been “very successful” in helping businesses in 23 rural counties.