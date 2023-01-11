Why is Brian Kemp going to an elite Swiss conference?

One of Kemp’s closest friends put it a different way: “He’s headed to the belly of the beast to show them how it’s done.”

Kemp is leaning into his newfound national prestige after a midterm election that ended with his blowout win against a Donald Trump-backed challenger and a resounding rematch victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Now a bona fide national political figure, Kemp is likely to be considered as a potential running-mate in 2024 and could challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026. He’s also keeping his options open by maintaining his vast campaign network and launching a federal PAC.

State officials say the Swiss conference could also open economic doors to Georgia.

Kemp’s administration has won major economic development projects, including Wednesday’s announcement that solar panel powerhouse Qcells will spend $2.5 billion to expand in the state. Roughly 600 CEOs and 52 political leaders are set to attend next week’s annual meeting.

Forum organizers designed the event to bring policymakers and the wealthy elite together to address some of the world’s most pressing problems, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, mounting economic pressures and growing geopolitical rifts.

The trip coincides with an otherwise busy week at the state Capitol, where legislators will start to work on Kemp’s budget proposal. The governor will still address lawmakers on Tuesday – remotely, from the Swiss resort.