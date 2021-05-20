Georgia DOT head gets $100,000 raise

McMurry joined GDOT in 1990 and has led the agency since 2015. His last raise came in 2017, when the board raised his pay from $250,000 to $350,000.

He gained national acclaim for his handling of the 2017 I-85 bridge fire and reconstruction. Working round-the-clock with a contractor and using accelerated construction methods, GDOT was able to reopen the highway six weeks after it collapsed.

However, a federal investigation later found GDOT was partly to blame for the fire because it had stored high-density plastic conduit under the bridge for years – conduit set ablaze by a homeless man. GDOT changed its storage policies after the blaze.

Even at his new salary, McMurry would not crack the top 10 highest-paid public employees in Georgia. Last year the highest-paid employee was Georgia State President Mark Becker, who earned $2.8 million, including a deferred compensation plan payment. Becker was one of three public university employees to earn more than $1 million in fiscal 2020, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found.

Among non-university employees, the top salary recipients include several employees of the Georgia Ports Authority, including Executive Director Griffith Lynch ($828,887).