Georgia State President Becker heads pay list at $2.8m in 2020

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead came in at $911,779, and Augusta University President Brooks Keel took in $899,000.

The highest paid non-university state employee was Charles Cary, chief investment officer of the Teachers Retirement System, at $980,883. Cary is traditionally at or near the top of the state pay list. The next two on the list are also TRS investment executives.

The top non-TRS staffer on the list was Griffith Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, at $828,887.

The only person on the top 10 list for state agencies who didn’t work for the TRS or the Ports Authority was University System Chancellor Steve Wrigley, who was paid $523,949 in fiscal 2020. Like Becker, Wrigley has announced he’s leaving his post this year, retiring July 1.

The list of top paid local school superintendents also didn’t change much, at least not at the top.

Longtime Gwinnett County Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks, who runs the biggest district in the state, was paid $621,036 in fiscal 2020, according to Open Georgia. Since-departed Atlanta City Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen was second, at $477,125, and Clayton County Superintendent Morcease Beasley placed third, at $436,655.

Tops in pay

The top 10 pay recipients in the University System of Georgia, state government and school districts in fiscal 2020, and the positions they held at the time:

Universities

Mark Becker, president of Georgia State University, $2,806,507

Angel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech, $1,027,546

Fernando Vale Diaz, professor and chairman, department of neurosurgery, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, $1,012,500

Richard Lee, professor and chief of the section of cardiothoracic surgery in the department of surgery, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, $967,500

Jere Morehead, president of the University of Georgia, $911,779

Brooks Keel, president of Augusta University, $899,325

Anastasios Polimenakos, chief of pediatric and congenital cardiothoracic surgery, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, $796,040

Scott Rahimi, professor and director of cerebrovascular and endovascular services, department of neurosurgery, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, $742,525

Daniel Albo, professor and director of surgical oncology service, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, $740,505

D. Monte Hunter, professor and chairman of the department of orthopedic surgery, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, $731,203

State agencies

Charles Cary, chief investment officer, Teachers Retirement System, $980,883

Michael Majure, co-chief investment officer, Teachers Retirement System, $830,566

Thomas Horkan, co-chief investment officer, Teachers Retirement System, $830,566

Griffith Lynch, executive director, Georgia Ports Authority, $828,887

Clifford Pyron, chief commercial officer, Georgia Ports Authority, $707,994

Edward McCarthy, chief operating officer, Georgia Ports Authority, $689,828

Jimmie Russell Mincey, chief financial officer, Georgia Ports Authority, $622,725

James McCurry, chief administrative officer, Georgia Ports Authority, $570,921

Steve Wrigley, chancellor, University System of Georgia, $523,949

Lise Altman, chief human resources officer, Georgia Ports Authority, $450,568

School districts

Alvin Wilbanks, Gwinnett County superintendent, $621,036

Meria Carstarphen, Atlanta superintendent, $477,125

Morcease Beasley, Clayton County superintendent, $436,655

Christopher Ragsdale, Cobb County superintendent, $424,033

Curtis Jones, Bibb County superintendent, $418,612

Michael Looney, Fulton County superintendent, $402,932

Joseph Barrow, Fayette County superintendent, $370,375

Mark Albertus, Carrolton City superintendent, $354,950

Robert Green*, DeKalb County superintendent, $327,925

Ramona Tyson, also DeKalb County superintendent, $325,475

* Left school district in November 2019

Source: Open Georgia