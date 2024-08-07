Breaking: Braves’ financial results improve amid on-field struggles
Politics

Georgia Democrat on Tim Walz as running mate: ‘The enthusiasm is through the roof’

Two DeKalb County officials discuss Kamala Harris’ choice of a running mate on ‘Politically Georgia’
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (center) awaits the arrival of US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on March 14, 2024. (Stephen Maturen/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (center) awaits the arrival of US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on March 14, 2024. (Stephen Maturen/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
By
21 hours ago

Two DeKalb County Democrats offered their take on Vice President Kamala Harris picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

State Rep. Saira Draper spoke about briefly working with Walz on the Democratic National Convention rules committee, which Walz co-chaired.

“We were putting out the rules for the nomination of the Democratic nominee, and this year was a little bit unique,” Draper said Wednesday on “Politically Georgia.” “It could have very easily gone off the rails.”

“It did not because there was an air of confidence and we have this under control, and I was just very impressed by his leadership,” the Atlanta-based lawyer added.

State Rep. Saira Draper served on the the Democratic National Convention rules committee that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz co-chaired. "I was just very impressed by his leadership," Draper said of Walz, whom Vice President Kamala Harris has selected as her running mate on this year's Democratic ticket.

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

“The enthusiasm is through the roof,” Draper said in assessing the pair’s chances of winning the election.

Outgoing DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond added that Walz balances out the top of the ticket.

“(Walz) presents himself just as a common, everyday guy, a football coach teacher who can speak to the masses, which is what we really need,” Thurmond said.

Walz and Thurmond share an education background. Thurmond served as the superintendent of the DeKalb County School District. Walz was a high school social studies teacher before running for Congress.

But unlike bigger stars in the Democratic Party such as Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Walz kept a lower profile. Thurmond said that can be used to the Minnesota politician’s advantage during this shortened election cycle.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond describes Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' choice for her running mate, as “a common, everyday guy" who will help the ticket. "We need someone who can speak to that everyman and woman that is now the basis and will ultimately influence, I believe, the outcome of the election.” (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

“That can be a plus where he gets the chance to define himself to the electorate” in the 90 days left until the election, Thurmond said.

“Our weakness is we are portrayed as being elitist as a Democratic Party,” Thurmond said. “So we need someone who can speak to that everyman and woman that is now the basis and will ultimately influence, I believe, the outcome of the election.”

Thursday on “Politically Georgia”: Republican strategist Stephen Lawson talks about the state of the Georgia GOP.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: NYT

Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ready to campaign for Harris-Walz after losing out for spot on...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What polling shows about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' new running mate
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: With major party tickets decided, 2024 campaign is set to play out as a...12m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dupree: The Squad takes another hit2h ago
Reinvestigation of Fulton’s 2020 election ordered by Georgia Election Board
Donald Trump’s attacks are forcing Georgia Republicans into another balancing act
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs