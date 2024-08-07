Georgia Democrat on Tim Walz as running mate: ‘The enthusiasm is through the roof’

“It did not because there was an air of confidence and we have this under control, and I was just very impressed by his leadership,” the Atlanta-based lawyer added.

“The enthusiasm is through the roof,” Draper said in assessing the pair’s chances of winning the election.

Outgoing DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond added that Walz balances out the top of the ticket.

“(Walz) presents himself just as a common, everyday guy, a football coach teacher who can speak to the masses, which is what we really need,” Thurmond said.

Walz and Thurmond share an education background. Thurmond served as the superintendent of the DeKalb County School District. Walz was a high school social studies teacher before running for Congress.

But unlike bigger stars in the Democratic Party such as Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Walz kept a lower profile. Thurmond said that can be used to the Minnesota politician’s advantage during this shortened election cycle.

“That can be a plus where he gets the chance to define himself to the electorate” in the 90 days left until the election, Thurmond said.

“Our weakness is we are portrayed as being elitist as a Democratic Party,” Thurmond said. “So we need someone who can speak to that everyman and woman that is now the basis and will ultimately influence, I believe, the outcome of the election.”

