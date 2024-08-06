Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz

Democrats hope picking Walz, who is white, helps balance a ticket led by Harris, the first Black and South Asian female to become a major party’s nominee. His Midwest roots also contrast with Harris’ California background.

“He is affable, competent and makes others feel like he’s got things under control,” said state Rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta, who got to know Walz during Democratic National Committee meetings. “He’s an excellent choice and is going to appeal to a broad swath of the American people.”

It ends a furious behind-the-scenes press for the job, with some senior Democrats publicly picking sides. Top Georgia Democrats steered clear of the back-and-forth over who Harris should pick, with many expressed confidence in whoever her selection is.

Less known than other rivals, Walz gained attention for using cable TV appearances to frame Trump and other Republicans as “weird.” It quickly became a calling card for Democrats to pummel Donald Trump and his running-mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, as out of touch.

Analysts cast Walz as a safe pick for Harris, who along with Shapiro also considered U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Gov. Josh Shapiro could have brought a bigger payoff,” said Larry Sabato, the director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, “but Gov. Tim Walz fills the age-old bill for VP nominees: First, do no harm.”

State Rep. Esther Panitch, the lone Jewish member of Georgia’s General Assembly, praised Walz as someone who will “stand with Israel and best represent our values.”

“The Harris-Walz ticket will inspire a strong coalition of voters to make their voices heard at the ballot box in November,” she said.