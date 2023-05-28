Voter guide earns Paulding County national award

The Paulding County elections office has won a national award for “Outstanding Innovations in Elections” for creating a voter education guide that was sent to every household with a registered voter.

The U.S. Elections Assistance Commission recognized the metro Atlanta county’s work last week on creating the 20-page voter guide for the 2022 midterm elections, including information about voting locations, election dates, voter registration, ID requirements, absentee voting and races on the ballot.

Paulding County, which includes the cities of Dallas and Hiram northwest of Atlanta, was one of four recipients of a national Clearninghouse Award in the innovation category for small and medium jurisdictions. The county has 131,000 registered voters.

“Our goal is to serve the voters and the citizens of Paulding County with the best customer service we can,” said Paulding Elections Director Deidre Holden.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger praised the county’s efforts to inform voters before the midterms.

“Election offices like Paulding County may not be the ones you hear about during elections, but they are leading the way in serving their customers ― the Georgia voter,” Raffensperger said.