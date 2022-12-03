error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Georgia By The Numbers
How county voted in the 2020 election
County at glance
Donald Trump
VS
Joe Biden
Georgia At A Glance
Lawmakers
Federal and State lawmakers who represent County
Federal
State
County

Buddy Carter

2022255831
https://buddycarter.house.gov/

Sanford Bishop

2022253631
https://bishop.house.gov/

Drew Ferguson

2022255901
https://ferguson.house.gov/

Hank Johnson

2022260691
https://hankjohnson.house.gov/

Nikema Williams

2022253801
https://nikemawilliams.house.gov

Rich McCormick

2022254272
https://mccormick.house.gov

Lucy McBath

2022254501
https://mcbath.house.gov

Austin Scott

2022256531
https://austinscott.house.gov/

Andrew Clyde

2022259893
https://clyde.house.gov

Mike Collins

2022254101
https://collins.house.gov/

Barry Loudermilk

2022252931
https://loudermilk.house.gov/

Rick Allen

2022252823
https://allen.house.gov/

David Scott

2022252939
https://davidscott.house.gov/

Marjorie Taylor Greene

2022255211
https://greene.house.gov/
