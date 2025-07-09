Mike Luckovich: Closet denial

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Georgia Public Service Commission should focus on lowering power bills
Turnout was low for the recent Georgia Public Service Commission primary, but voters statewide should show up for the July 15 primary runoff.
Readers offer opinions on Iran's nuclear program and Georgia health care costs under President Trump's "big, beautiful bill."
Sen. Jon Ossoff is exploring the wrong solutions to fix a real housing problem
Professionally managed rental housing providers have come under fire, but they have stepped in to provide affordable housing for the average Georgian.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses
Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.
Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper
Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.
In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned
In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.