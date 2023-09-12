BreakingNews
5 former officers charged with federal civil rights violations in Tyre Nichols beating death

First lady Jill Biden to tour Emory cancer research programs on Friday

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Politics
By
30 minutes ago
X

First lady Jill Biden will meet with scientists at Emory University who are the recipients of a first-of-its-kind federal grant to help research possible future use of mRNA technology, the basis of COVID-19 vaccines, to combat cancer and other illnesses.

The White House announced last month that a grant for as much as $24 million had been awarded and that the team will be led by researchers at Emory. Biden is scheduled to highlight that funding during a visit Friday.

She will also headline a campaign fundraiser Thursday hosted by Comer Yates and Sally Quillian Yates, a former acting attorney general who was fired in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump.

Biden last stopped in Georgia in July. She spoke during an America Workforce Hub tour at Augusta Technical College to highlight job creation and economic investments during President Joe Biden’s administration.

She visited with members of the military and their families at Fort Benning in October, and she also campaigned with gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Decatur Police Department

School crossing guard struck by hit-and-run driver in Decatur, cops say4h ago

Credit: AP

5 former officers charged with federal civil rights violations in Tyre Nichols beating...
10m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia delegation goes to its partisan corners on impeachment investigation
38m ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia temperatures have rarely been hotter than in 2023, data shows
5m ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia temperatures have rarely been hotter than in 2023, data shows
5m ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

HAPPENING TODAY
The new COVID-19 vaccine is almost here. It’s decision time
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Georgia delegation goes to its partisan corners on impeachment investigation
38m ago
Kemp suspends Georgia’s fuel tax again, saving drivers at the pump
6h ago
189K inactive voter registrations canceled in Georgia
8h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top