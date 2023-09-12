First lady Jill Biden to tour Emory cancer research programs on Friday

First lady Jill Biden will meet with scientists at Emory University who are the recipients of a first-of-its-kind federal grant to help research possible future use of mRNA technology, the basis of COVID-19 vaccines, to combat cancer and other illnesses.

The White House announced last month that a grant for as much as $24 million had been awarded and that the team will be led by researchers at Emory. Biden is scheduled to highlight that funding during a visit Friday.

She will also headline a campaign fundraiser Thursday hosted by Comer Yates and Sally Quillian Yates, a former acting attorney general who was fired in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump.

Biden last stopped in Georgia in July. She spoke during an America Workforce Hub tour at Augusta Technical College to highlight job creation and economic investments during President Joe Biden’s administration.

She visited with members of the military and their families at Fort Benning in October, and she also campaigned with gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.