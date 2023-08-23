BreakingNews
Georgia Election Indictment: Latham, Shafer surrender to authorities at Fulton Jail

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA immunity for cancer

Groundbreaking vaccine technology that fought COVID-19 may have broad uses

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Health News
By
55 minutes ago
X

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a grant for as much as $24 million for scientists led by Emory University to research mRNA technology, the basis of the COVID-19 vaccines, for possible future use against cancer and other dangerous illnesses.

The grant appears to be the first ever awarded from a new federal fund meant to spend big, gambling for big discoveries in health.

“This is a bold endeavor that has the potential to transform the fight against cancer and other difficult diagnoses,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

It marries two cutting edges of science: mRNA technology; and examining the immune system’s role in cancer.

COVID-19 was the first disease to be fought with mRNA vaccines, and the results showed enormous advances in speed and effectiveness. The first Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were more than 90% effective at preventing infection from the original variant.

The work won’t result immediately in cures or medicines, researchers involved say. However, one described the proposed research and the large “high-risk, high-reward” federal grant decision as crucial steps toward that goal.

“It’s life-changing, game-changing,” said Philip Santangelo, professor of biomedical engineering at Emory University and Georgia Tech.

Santangelo said he has become interested in the notion that an “out-of-whack” immune system plays a role in the damage from cancer and other diseases.

“This really enables you to confront difficult problems, put the resource towards it and make big jumps,” Santangelo said.

The money comes from a scientific research fund Congress created in 2022, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H. That’s a takeoff on DARPA, a well-known fund for defense-related research.

Santangelo, the principal investigator on the grant announced Wednesday, studies RNA using computer models, essentially in 3-D. The grant project is a stepping stone. Any resulting cancer prevention isn’t guaranteed and in any case would be years away. In a video commenting on the grant, Santangelo acknowledged the research proposal was “bold.”

This grant is to be deployed over three years, said Emory University spokesman Brian Katzowitz. Santangelo’s lab will collaborate on the work with other researchers from Emory University, as well as Yale, the University of Georgia, and Transimmune AG.

ExploreEARLIER IN THE AJC: New Emory science center will prompt major medical breakthroughs

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s health team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

First mug shots in Trump Georgia election case released7h ago

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Study finds HIV stigma persists across U.S., South
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta’s heat threatens everyone. But one group is especially at-risk
1h ago

TORPY: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
56m ago

TORPY: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
56m ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
16h ago
The Latest

Exclusive: Study finds HIV stigma persists across U.S., South
1h ago
The CDC works to overhaul lab operations after COVID-19 test flop
20h ago
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, what can you do?
Featured

Credit: File photo

Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
18h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
21h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top