First day of early voting sets a turnout record for Georgia primary

“Record turnout on the first day of early voting is a testament to an elections system that ensures top-level security and ease of access,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday. “Georgia voters statewide experienced short or nonexistent lines, and a smooth voting process.”

Voters in Cobb and DeKalb counties initially experienced a problem Monday in which the correct ballots weren’t displayed. Some ballots failed to include a referendum on whether to create a city of Lost Mountain in Cobb, and DeKalb voters in several precincts were assigned to the wrong County Commission district after redistricting.