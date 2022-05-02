Kemp faces attacks from 4 rivals in last debate of GOP primary

The four Republicans running to replace Brian Kemp used the last debate of the primary season on Sunday night to launch a final volley of attacks at the governor on everything from election integrity and crime to education and economic development.
But all but one of the candidates agreed that they would back whoever won the GOP nomination. The GOP, they said, must defeat of Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club and aired by Georgia Public Broadcasting, the debate was far more subdued than the two which had come before it where Kemp and U.S. Sen. David Perdue had gone head-to-head. Those matchups quickly turned into verbal fisticuffs. This time, the three other candidates who have qualified for the race — Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams — were also on the stage, which helped temper the animosity between the two men.
Kemp, who who holds a commanding lead in public opinion polls and fundraising as he seeks a second term, spent much of the hour deflecting attacks. The script seemed familiar at first, with criticism centering on the 2020 election and Kemp’s failure to do more to overturn the results in Georgia in favor of Republican Donald Trump.
Perdue and several of the other candidates continued to press the falsehood that the election was stolen. Kemp pointed to new legislation that would allow the GBI to initiate election investigations and other measures he said his administration has taken to ensure election integrity.
“The reason everyone up here is looking in the rearview mirror is they don’t have a record to win in the future,” Kemp shot back.
Under questioning, Perdue, who has made electron fraud a centerpiece of his campaign, pledged to back the primary winner.
“Of course, I will do that,”” he said. “We cannot let Stacey Abrams and the woke left take over Georgia.”
Davis was the only candidate who refused to commit.
“I would never vote against my conscience so I will have to see who surfaces out of the race,” she said.
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Taylor called Perdue and Kemp “good ol’ boys” and “twin RINOs” (Republicans in Name Only) but said she would, even knock doors for them” to beat Abrams.
Perdue laid out a case for eliminating the state income tax — a key part of his campaign — noting that nine other states do without one, including some that neighbor Georgia. But he didn’t detail how the state would make up the huge budget shortfall such a move would create.
Taylor, an educator, blamed Kemp for not opening schools back up sooner and warned that kids left at home during quarantine faced setbacks.
“We’re gonna fix our schools,” she said.
Kemp had allowed Perdue to get under his skin in two of the earlier debates. But Sunday night he stayed on an even keel — mostly.
Under questioning from Williams, Kemp argued that “to beat Stacey Abrams in November we need someone with a record and that’s what I have.”
“It needs to be a good record,” Williams shot back.
“Excuse me, I didn’t interrupt you if you’d let me finish,” he said.
“A good record,” Kemp said with a shake of his head, then continued.
Early voting starts Monday for the May 24 primary.
About the Author