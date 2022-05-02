Kemp faces attacks from 4 rivals in last debate of GOP primary

“The reason everyone up here is looking in the rearview mirror is they don’t have a record to win in the future,” Kemp shot back.

Under questioning, Perdue, who has made electron fraud a centerpiece of his campaign, pledged to back the primary winner.

“Of course, I will do that,”” he said. “We cannot let Stacey Abrams and the woke left take over Georgia.”

Davis was the only candidate who refused to commit.

“I would never vote against my conscience so I will have to see who surfaces out of the race,” she said.

Caption Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates participate in a primary debate, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates participate in a primary debate, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Taylor called Perdue and Kemp “good ol’ boys” and “twin RINOs” (Republicans in Name Only) but said she would, even knock doors for them” to beat Abrams.

Perdue laid out a case for eliminating the state income tax — a key part of his campaign — noting that nine other states do without one, including some that neighbor Georgia. But he didn’t detail how the state would make up the huge budget shortfall such a move would create.

Taylor, an educator, blamed Kemp for not opening schools back up sooner and warned that kids left at home during quarantine faced setbacks.

“We’re gonna fix our schools,” she said.

Kemp had allowed Perdue to get under his skin in two of the earlier debates. But Sunday night he stayed on an even keel — mostly.

Under questioning from Williams, Kemp argued that “to beat Stacey Abrams in November we need someone with a record and that’s what I have.”

“It needs to be a good record,” Williams shot back.

“Excuse me, I didn’t interrupt you if you’d let me finish,” he said.

“A good record,” Kemp said with a shake of his head, then continued.

Early voting starts Monday for the May 24 primary.