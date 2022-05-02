Early voting begins with issues at Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton precincts

Additionally, 99 affected voters have already requested absentee ballots. Those ballots will be canceled and new ballots issued, elections officials said. There is no additional action required on the part of voters except to submit the corrected ballots.

A similar issue arose in Cobb County, where some early voters received incorrect ballots when they arrived at their precinct. A temporary solution is now in place, said Janine Eveler, director of Cobb County Elections & Registration.

Eveler said officials discovered the Secretary of State’s office didn’t not upload the latest ballot information into “poll pads” which create the ballot card. Replacement poll pads were expected to be delivered later Monday.

In the meantime, poll workers are manually “bringing up the correct ballot” for voters on the touchpad ballot marking device, Eveler said.

“It is a little slower, but it will be correct until we get new (poll pads) from the vendor,” she added.

In Fulton County, Internet connection problems temporarily affected voting machines, Regina Waller, a Fulton County senior public information officer said.