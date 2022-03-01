Federal judge upholds Georgia redistricting for 2022 elections

Plaintiffs in the case, including civil rights and religious groups, alleged that redistricting reduced the voting strength of Black voters even as their population grew by nearly 500,000 over the last decade. Under the new maps, four of Georgia’s 14 congressional districts have a majority of nonwhite voters, the same as before redistricting.

The court case sought an additional majority-Black congressional district after the Republican-led General Assembly redrew the state’s political maps last fall.

Under the new maps, Republicans stand to win an additional seat in Congress, where they currently hold an 8-6 majority among the state’s representatives.

State legislators redrew the district boundaries of the north metro Atlanta congressional district currently held by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, making the district more rural so that it includes a much higher number of conservative-leaning voters.

Attorneys defending Georgia said the maps don’t discriminate by race, though there’s no dispute that the maps favor Republicans.

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld redistricting for partisan purposes, but the Voting Rights Act prohibits district lines that discriminate against Black voters. Georgia’s Black population has grown 16% since 2010 while the state’s white population fell 1%.

Jones’ decision will likely be appealed.

