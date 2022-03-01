Federal judge upholds Georgia redistricting for 2022 elections

A federal judge has ruled that Georgia’s redrawn political maps can remain in place for this year’s elections, deciding that it’s too close to the state’s May 24 primary election to make court-ordered redistricting changes.
The decision allows this year’s elections to proceed with new congressional districts designed for Republicans to gain a north metro Atlanta seat in Congress.
U.S. District Judge Steve Jones’ ruling late Monday denied an effort by plaintiffs who argued that Georgia’s redistricting discriminated against Black voters by weakening their ability to elect candidates who represent them.
“The court finds that the public interest of the state of Georgia would be significantly undermined by altering the election calendar and unwinding the electoral process at this point,” Jones wrote in a 238-page order. “Elections are complex and election calendars are finely calibrated processes, and significant upheaval and voter confusion can result if changes are made late in the process.”
Candidate qualifying for the primary election begins Monday, and then voters will be mailed notifications of their new districts before early voting begins May 2.
Plaintiffs in the case, including civil rights and religious groups, alleged that redistricting reduced the voting strength of Black voters even as their population grew by nearly 500,000 over the last decade. Under the new maps, four of Georgia’s 14 congressional districts have a majority of nonwhite voters, the same as before redistricting.
The court case sought an additional majority-Black congressional district after the Republican-led General Assembly redrew the state’s political maps last fall.
Under the new maps, Republicans stand to win an additional seat in Congress, where they currently hold an 8-6 majority among the state’s representatives.
State legislators redrew the district boundaries of the north metro Atlanta congressional district currently held by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, making the district more rural so that it includes a much higher number of conservative-leaning voters.
Attorneys defending Georgia said the maps don’t discriminate by race, though there’s no dispute that the maps favor Republicans.
The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld redistricting for partisan purposes, but the Voting Rights Act prohibits district lines that discriminate against Black voters. Georgia’s Black population has grown 16% since 2010 while the state’s white population fell 1%.
Jones’ decision will likely be appealed.
