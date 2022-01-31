Redistricting isn’t free: Georgia might have to pay for postage

Either way, taxpayers will fund the expense.

“The counties know about it,” Raffensperger said during a budget hearing. “They’re calling everyone that is going to be looking at it because it’s really for them.”

Local election office budgets are already strained by the cost of buying special security paper for ballots that includes features to verify their authenticity with an infrared scanner, as required by Georgia’s voting law, Senate Bill 202, said Todd Edwards of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, an organization that advocates for counties.

Prices vary, but in Cobb County, officials paid 13 cents per in-person ballot and 29 cents per absentee ballot last year.

“It would certainly be considerate of the state to fund this expense for counties, particularly considering the added expenses counties are assuming because of the passage of SB 202,” Edwards said.