Expect heavy traffic and security around town

Road closures have already begun around CNN Studios and Midtown, our Alexis Stevens reports, and traffic is expected to be much heavier than normal today.
A number of streets will be closed, including Tenth Street from State Street to Spring Street. Portions of Fowler Street will also be closed.
Rolling interstate roadblocks on opposite ends of town are also likely, though law enforcement won’t be publicizing exact routes and times in advance. President Joe Biden is expected to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County, while former President Donald Trump has come through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on recent visits.
Both Biden and Trump will be traveling with massive security teams comprised of Secret Service and state and local law enforcement agencies. Some officers will be working out of a multiagency command center set up for the event.
The debate, by the way, won’t be the only big event in town tonight. There’s also the Copa America game between the U.S. National Team and Panama being hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 6 p.m.
