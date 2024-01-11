Expect heavy traffic and security around town

Road closures have already begun around CNN Studios and Midtown, our Alexis Stevens reports, and traffic is expected to be much heavier than normal today.

A number of streets will be closed, including Tenth Street from State Street to Spring Street. Portions of Fowler Street will also be closed.

Rolling interstate roadblocks on opposite ends of town are also likely, though law enforcement won’t be publicizing exact routes and times in advance. President Joe Biden is expected to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County, while former President Donald Trump has come through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on recent visits.