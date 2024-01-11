Breaking: Presidential debate, soccer match, rolling roadblocks to impact Atlanta traffic today
Politics

Expect heavy traffic and security around town

By
15 minutes ago

Road closures have already begun around CNN Studios and Midtown, our Alexis Stevens reports, and traffic is expected to be much heavier than normal today.

A number of streets will be closed, including Tenth Street from State Street to Spring Street. Portions of Fowler Street will also be closed.

Rolling interstate roadblocks on opposite ends of town are also likely, though law enforcement won’t be publicizing exact routes and times in advance. President Joe Biden is expected to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County, while former President Donald Trump has come through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on recent visits.

Both Biden and Trump will be traveling with massive security teams comprised of Secret Service and state and local law enforcement agencies. Some officers will be working out of a multiagency command center set up for the event.

The debate, by the way, won’t be the only big event in town tonight. There’s also the Copa America game between the U.S. National Team and Panama being hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 6 p.m.

Read more here.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Rivian deal with VW raises prospects for Georgia plant

Credit: TNS

Medicaid for millions in U.S. hinges on Deloitte systems plagued by errors

Credit: Ariel Hart

Former UGA coach’s addiction group launches at Georgia capitol

Credit: Jenni Girtman

CDC commits $3 million to Black churches to continue fight against COVID-19

Credit: Jenni Girtman

CDC commits $3 million to Black churches to continue fight against COVID-19

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sledgehammers pound North DeKalb Mall into new era
The Latest
Protests expected around debate site
4m ago
CNN Atlanta presidential debate - Live updates
24m ago
Your one-stop shop for debate day coverage
25m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta